State students do well in NEET

11 from Kerala figure in first 100 in all-India rankings

Aspirants from Kerala figured top in the rank list of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2020 for admission to undergraduate medical and dental courses, the results of which were declared on Friday.

Eleven students from the State figured among the first 100 in the all-India rankings. Aysha. S of Koyilandy in Kozhikode secured all-India rank 12 and emerged the State topper with 710 marks. She secured second rank in the OBC category at the national level.

“It was my second attempt. I was confident of scoring good marks, but never expected to become the State topper. I had devoted around 15 hours daily for my preparations," she said. Aysha is hopeful of joining the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi.

Lulu A. was on cloud nine after coming 22nd in the all-India rank list. A native of Nenmara in Palakkad, this was her second attempt. Lulu won 706 marks. "I was placed 448th in the all-India rank list in my first attempt. I started my preparations in the repeat attempt by concentrating on Physics in the first phase and focusing on Biology in the last phase," she said. Lulu, who completed her Plus Two from Government HSS, Nenmara, would like to join AIIMS. She was placed second among the Keralites who wrote the test.

Sanish Ahammed, a native of Vellimadukunnu in Kozhikode, bagged the 25th position in the all-India ranking. "This was my second attempt. I had referred to the NCERT textbooks for my preparation. The online sessions provided by my coaching institute also helped a lot," he said. Sanish was hopeful that he could join the AIIMS.

Justy Joseph, a faculty member of a coaching institute, said the students in Kerala have come up with a good performance compared to the previous year. “The questions were relatively easy this time and based on the NCERT syllabus,” he said.