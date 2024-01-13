State students bag three gold medals at National Kala Utsav

January 13, 2024 09:37 pm | Updated 09:37 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The State has won three gold medals at National Kala Utsav held in New Delhi recently.

The Department of School Education and Literacy of the Ministry of Education and the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) organised the festival from January 9 to 12.

For the State, Gazal Fabio of AKG Smaraka Government Higher Secondary School, Kannur, won the gold medal in drama (solo acting) ; Vidhin T. of Government Vocational Higher Secondary School, Nellikuth, Malappuram, in indigenous toys and games; and Niranjan N.S. of Government Higher Secondary School, Elamakkara, Ernakulam, in dance (classical).

Over 680 students participated in 10 events each for boys and girls. They included students from the States and Union Territories, Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan and Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti. The festival provided the students an opportunity to see and understand the language, culture, and dress of various States.

Kerala bagged the highest number of gold medals. The students were enthused by the appreciation shown for showcasing the State’s own art forms in all events they took part in. The State team will return on Monday after a tour of Delhi.

