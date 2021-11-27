State steps up vigil against Omicron

Thiruvananthapuram

27 November 2021 20:41 IST

People arriving from Botswana, South Africa, Hong Kong to be under surveillance

The State Health Department has stepped up vigil now that a new variant of SARS CoV2 -- B.1.1.529, named Omicron by the WHO and which has been classified as a Variant of Concern -- has been found in several nations

The State has taken all measures as directed by the Centre and vigil has been increased at all four international airports in the State, Health Minister Veena George said here on Saturday

While there is no situation at present which warrants panic or worry, it was time the public too stepped up their game and was more mindful about maintaining all universal precautions against COVID – masking, physical distancing and avoiding crowds, she said.

Ms. George appealed to all who are due for their second dose of vaccine, not to delay it any longer and to complete their vaccination as soon as possible.

The Health Department is calling for a review meeting and all measures have been strengthened, she added.

According to Centre’s directive, all travellers coming into India will have to do RT-PCR test within 72 hours of landing in India and upload the result in the Air suvidha portal

As directed by the Centre, all international travellers coming from or transiting through Botswana, South Africa, Hong Kong and other nations where the new variant has been detected, will be under surveillance.

These travellers will have to do an RT-PCR test again after reaching the State. Facilities for RT-PCR testing are being increased in all international airports. The said travellers will have to remain in quarantine for seven days and repeat RT-PCR after the seventh day.

Samples (suspected) collected from these persons will be subjected to genetic sequencing, a press release issued by the Health Department said.