State steps up inspection in restaurants

Aim to ensure service of quality food in outlets

Aim to ensure service of quality food in outlets

Inspections at the local body level to ensure the quality of food served in restaurants have been stepped up across the State, Minister for Local Self-Governments M.V. Govindan has said.

Over the past two months, checks have been carried out in 3,599 eateries in urban areas, in which stale food was seized from 545 of them.

Notices were issued to 1,613 restaurant owners and fine was imposed on 627 restaurant owners. A total of ₹19.03 lakh of fine has been imposed. Licences of five restaurants were cancelled, while 92 were closed down to improve their conditions. Action was also taken against 131 restaurants functioning without the necessary licences.