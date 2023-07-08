State slips to second position in school performance index

July 08, 2023 08:46 pm | Updated 08:46 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Kerala has slipped to the second position in the revamped Performance Grading Index (PGI) report for school education for 2021-22.

In the latest report, renamed PGI 2.0 and released by the Union Ministry of Education, Kerala falls in the category Prachesta-3, which is for score in the 581-640 range. The State has a score of 609.7.

At the same time, Chandigarh makes a return to the top spot, while Punjab retains the first position, both achieving the grade Prachesta-2 (for score 641-700).

The report classifies the States and Union Territories into 10 grades, with the highest achievable being Daksh for score of more than 940 out of 1,000 points.

No State/UT has attained the highest grade Daksh. In fact, no State or UT figures in the top five grades—Daksh, Utkarsh (881-940), Atti-Uttam (821-880), Uttam (761-820), and Prachesta -1 (701-760).

The top performers Chandigarh and Punjab have scored 659 and 647.4, respectively.

Kerala shares the Prachesta -3 grade with five States and UTs. One among them is Maharashtra (583.2) that shared the top spot with the State last year along with Punjab. Delhi’s Prachesta-3 score in this domain is the highest at 636.2.

The three other States/UTs in the Prachesta–3 grade are Gujarat (599), Puducherry (592.7), and Tamil Nadu (590.4).

Domains

Delhi is the only State to top any of the six domains spanning 73 indicators in the PGI. It has managed the top grade (Daksh) in Access and Equity.

Kerala is second in three domains—Access, Equity, and Teachers’ Education and Training. Last year, it had topped the Access domain, and was third in Governance Processes.

This year, it has a score of 68.4 out of 80 in Access, bagging the Utkarsh grade. Delhi, which received the Daksh grade in this domain, has 72.4. The State has a score of 218 out of 260 in Equity. Delhi has 238.8.

In Teachers’ Education and Training, the State has a score of 84.3 out of 100, securing the Utkarsh grade. Only Chandigarh and Delhi are ranked ahead in this domain with a score of 84.7 and 84.8, respectively.

In Governance Processes, it has 84.8 out of 130, bagging the Uttam grade, the only State to do so. Only Gujarat is ranked ahead, with a score of 91.2

The State has a score of 94.1 out of 190 in Infrastructure and Facilities, securing the Prachesta-2 grade.

In Learning Outcomes and Quality, the State has scored 60.2 out of 240, getting Akanshi-1 grade (50.4 -74.3). Punjab, the domain topper, has 113.4, securing the Prachesta–2 grade. Chandigarh with 103.6 and Rajasthan with 98.8 are the other States in this category. Haryana with a score of 78.4, Jammu and Kashmir with 76.8, and Madhya Pradesh and West Bengal with 72.8, have managed the Prachesta-3 grade. The State’s score in this domain could be worrying for as per the PGI report, as it is the most important domain. Unlike others that are relatively easier to comply with, improving learning outcomes takes time and patience.

It can, however, take heart from the mention in the report that the results of PGI 2.0 are not strictly comparable with the previous report, as the grading and indications have undergone changes.