State shows slow climb in COVID-19 cases

The State is experiencing a slow climb in COVID-19 cases again, with seven persons, including three expatriates, testing positive for SARS-CoV-2 on Sunday.

Three of the cases are from Wayanad, two from Thrissur and one each from Malappuram and Ernakulam.

Two of the cases from Thrissur and one from Malappuram are expatriates who had come by flight from Abu Dhabi on May 7. The case in Ernakulam has a history of travel from Chennai.

Two cases in Wayanad had developed the disease through contact, while the third case had come to the State from Chennai.

Four persons who were under treatment have been declared cured. Of the 512 COVID-19 cases reported in the State so far, 489 have been cured. At present, there are only 20 persons undergoing treatment. A total of 37,464 samples have been sent for testing, of which 36,464 samples yielded a negative result.

Of the sentinel surveillance samples collected from front-line health workers and other priority groups, 3,525 have been negative.

New cases in Wayanad

The new cases in Wayanad are from Cheeral on the Kerala-Tamil Nadu border, Meenangadi and Kammana, near Mananthavady, R. Renuka, District Medical Officer, said.

The case at Cheeral is a 25-year-old salesman at Koyambedu wholesale market in Tamil Nadu. He was under observation since his return from Tamil Nadu on May 7, Dr. Renuka said.

The Meenangadi case is a 45-year-old woman who had a secondary contact with a truck driver. The driver had tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 after his recent visit to Chennai.

A 20-year-old youth under the Porunnannur Primary Health Centre limits is also a secondary contact with the son of a truck cleaner, who is undergoing treatment.

The patients were shifted to the COVID Hospital at Mananthavady. The route maps of the duo were being prepared, she said.

Of the 10 cases reported in the district so far, three had been discharged. As many as 1,752 people are under observation in the district.ith inputs from Kalpetta)