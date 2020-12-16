State shows slight spike in cases

6,185 new cases reported when 61,882 samples tested in 24 hours

New cases of COVID-19 is showing a spike in the State on Wednesday with 6,185 new cases found, when 61,882 samples were tested in the past 24 hours. The cumulative case burden of the State now stands at 6,83,440 cases.

Test positivity rate is also climbing steadily since the past few days and touched 9.99% on Wednesday.

With the State reporting 5,728 recoveries on the same day, the active case pool of the State touched 58,184 cases. So far, 6,22,394 cumulative recoveries from COVID-19 have been reported in the State.

The official COVID toll now stands at 2,707 with the addition of 27 new deaths to the COVID death list. Malappuram reported seven of these deaths, Thiruvananthapuram and Alappuzha four each, Pathanamthitta three, Thrissur and Kozhikode two each while Kollam, Ernakulam, Palakkad, Wayanad and Kasaragod reported one death each.

Official figures put the number of critically ill COVID patients currently undergoing treatment in ICUs in various hospitals at 805, with 214 requiring ventilator support.

Of the 6,185 new cases reported, 6,119 are locally acquired infections, while in 66 cases, a history of travel outside the State has been reported. Among the locally acquired infections, in 770 cases, no epidemiological link to infection could be established, while 54 cases were that of health-care workers who contracted the infection.

Among districts, cases seem to have climbed steeply in Ernakulam, with the district reporting 959 cases. Kozhikode reported 642 cases, Thrissur 585, Kottayam 568, Kollam 507, Pathanamthitta 443, Alappuzha 441, Malappuram 437, Palakkad 401, Wayanad 361, Thiruvananthapuram 345, Kannur 250, Idukki 186 and Kasaragod 60 cases.