State should utilise expertise of non-resident Keralites, says CM

Preparations for the rehabilitation of returning emigrants need to be made while they are abroad itself, says Pinarayi

Published - June 14, 2024 09:15 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
The fourth Lok Kerala Sabha in progress at Shankaranarayanan Thampi Hall of the Assembly on Friday.

The State should be able to utilise the expertise of non-resident Keralites in all spheres, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said. Speaking after inaugurating the 4th Loka Kerala Sabha at Shankaranarayanan Thampi Hall of the Assembly here on Friday, he said, “We should be able to use the diaspora to move our socio-economic structure forward.”

The Chief Minister added that the progress made in terms of remittance from non-residents should also be ensured in harnessing the talents of non-resident Keralites for the State. As part of the third Loka Kerala Sabha, many proposals had been raised and action taken on most of them. An important proposition was setting up an online space for Keralites all over the world.

Online space

A detailed online space called ‘Lokakeralam Online’ has been launched for expatriate’s communication, exchange of information, including job opportunities and cultural exchange. The Digital University Kerala has designed the portal under the aegis of NoRKA-Roots, the field agency of the Department of Non-Resident Keralites Affairs (NoRKA).

Keralites living in other States for more than two years and those living outside India for more than six months can make use this portal. Expatriates can register on this platform by providing their basic information or using their social media accounts. Credibility of individuals and organisations will be ensured by granting membership to registrants only after due scrutiny. With the help of expatriate organisations and Loka Kerala Sabha members, the project is aimed at including as many expatriates as possible in it, said the Chief Minister.

He also said preparations for the rehabilitation of returning emigrants need to be made while they are abroad. After returning, an eco-system needs to be formed so that all the knowledge and skills one has acquired from abroad can be used or tapped here in the country, he said.

