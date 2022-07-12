State should tap seawater to meet drinking water needs: Minister

‘Desalinated water could be used, especially in coastal area’

Water Resources Minister Roshy Augustine has said that the State must actively pursue seawater desalination systems to overcome the gradual depletion of conventional water sources.

“While groundwater and other sources have been drying up, Kerala has been incurring large costs in setting up and maintaining water treatment plants. Under such circumstances, we must prepare ourselves to utilise seawater, especially along the coastal belt. The government is in favour of holding preliminary talks to take the proposal forward,” he said.

He was replying to a question raised by A.N. Shamseer [Communist Party of India (Marxist)] in the Assembly on Tuesday. Pointing out that the State exchequer has been bearing considerable burden by way of water supply projects such as the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT), Mr. Shamseer urged the government to replicate the efforts made by Lakshadweep and West Asian countries in implementing water desalination projects.

Arrears

Mr. Augustine said the Kerala Water Authority (KWA) awaited payment of arrears amounting to ₹1,131 crore from government departments, local self-government institutions, domestic and other consumers.

The State-run water utility will organise adalats to resolve complaints and enable consumers to clear their dues. Many people have refused to pay bills claiming that they had been issued bill for water more than they used. Leakages have led to many such situations, Mr. Augustine pointed out.

Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan criticised the State government for burdening local bodies by making them bear 15% share in the implementation of the Jal Jeevan Mission projects. In reply, the Minister said the government could consider taking over the share from cash-strapped local bodies.