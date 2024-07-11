State should improve fish production: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on July 10 underscored the need to improve fish production in the State.

Although the State is placing focus on aquaculture, production has not increased as expected, Mr. Vijayan said, inaugurating a meet of farmers in the fisheries sector organised here to mark the July 10 National Fish Farmer’s Day. The Chief Minister also distributed awards to the farmers on the occasion.

Fisheries Minister Saji Cherian presided over the event. The Left Democratic Front government has paid close attention to improving fish production in the State, Mr. Cherian said. From 24,000 metric tonnes in 2016-17, production has risen to 40,850 metric tonnes in the State. Through innovative techniques, the yield has increased from one tonne per hectare to one tonne from two cents. He attributed the achievement to concerted efforts by government, local bodies, research institutions, and farmers.

Aquaculture was promoted in 24,356 hectares over the past three years. ‘Oru Nellum Oru Meenum’ scheme was launched in 13,706 hectares of ‘Paadasekharams,’ shrimp farming in 2,349 hectares, and scientific fish farming practices in 7,103 hectares, he said. The government had also started 13 Matsya Bhavans for the development of inland fisheries, he added.

Mathukutty B. T. of Kottayam won the best farmer award in the freshwater fish farming category.