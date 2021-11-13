State should also churn out unicorns: Minister

Rajeev Chandrasekhar promises support to start-up ecosystem in Kerala

Union Minister of State for Electronics and IT and Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Rajeev on Saturday assured all support to the start-up ecosystem in Kerala.

During an interaction with start-ups, technology partners and other officials at the Technopark campus here, he said India was churning out unicorns (a start-up company valued at $1 billion) at a very high rate and noted that Kerala was yet to foster such a firm.

The Minister inaugurated a cyber security research and development Lab and Security Operations Centre at the CDAC centre and launched two products developed by CDAC Thiruvananthapuram, namely a Digital Forensic Kiosk and an underwater drone.

The Digital Forensic Kiosk (DFK) was developed to aid law enforcement agencies in preview and imaging of electronic devices like mobile phones, laptops, storage devices like hard disks and memory cards at airports, malls and railway stations where a large number of suspect devices are to be screened.

The remotely operated underwater drones are tethered underwater and carry multiple payloads like cameras, manipulators, lights and various sensors for surveillance, navigation and inspection and can aid national security.

The Minister urged R&D organizations like CDAC to focus on the development of indigenous cutting edge products.

CDAC Executive Director Mahesh E presided over the event.

Mr. Chandrasekhar also visited the National Skill Training Institute for Women, Kazhakuttam and interacted with students and officials.