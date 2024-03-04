State sets new record in domestic tourist arrivals with 2.18 crore visitors in 2023

March 04, 2024 08:28 pm | Updated 08:28 pm IST

Clocking a new record in domestic tourist arrivals, Kerala witnessed a tourist footfall of 2.18 crore guests in 2023, registering a significant 15.92 per cent increase as compared to the previous year. In 2022, Kerala registered footfalls of 1.88 crore domestic tourists. Significantly, domestic tourist arrivals recorded an increase of 18.97 per cent when compared to the pre-COVID year of 2019.

In 2023, Ernakulam district witnessed the highest influx of domestic tourists with 44,87,930 visitors, followed by Idukki (36,33,584), Thiruvananthapuram (35,89,932), Thrissur (24,78,573), and Wayanad (17,50,267). Kerala also witnessed a healthy increase in international tourist arrivals with 6,49,057 visitors in 2023, as compared to 3,45,549 tourists in 2022, indicating a remarkable growth of 87.83 per cent.

Ernakulam district was visited by 2,79,904 tourists from abroad, followed by Thiruvananthapuram (1,48,462), Idukki (1,03,644), Alappuzha (31,403), and Kottayam (28,458). This all-time record in domestic tourist footfalls signified not just the recovery from the devastation wreaked by the COVID-19 pandemic but also a huge endorsement of the State’s high standing as an all-season experiential tourism hub, said Minister for Tourism and Public Works P.A. Mohamed Riyas.

As for the number of visitors from abroad, the Minister pointed out that despite a significant uptick, it was still 45.45% lower when compared to international tourist arrivals before the onset of the COVID pandemic. Though there has been a steady increase in arrival of foreign tourists, which was adversely impacted by the pandemic, it will take some more time to reach the pre-pandemic level, he said.

“The conflicts in some parts of the world also affect international tourism. Despite these challenges, there has been good progress in foreign footfalls in Kerala. The adventure tourism events planned for this year will help us regain much of the lost ground. We are also working on plans to attract more tourists to the Malabar region”, the Minister said.

To a question, he said the cases of human-animal conflicts in Wayanad will not affect tourism activities in that district. He also said more regulatory measures are in the offing to ensure safety of adventure tourism activities. As part of this, registration and licensing will be made compulsory for surfing training clubs and similar adventure tourism ventures. For this, a regulatory framework would be adopted.

