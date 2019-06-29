State set to roll out red carpet for electric buses

A slew of investment deals and tie-ups in the electric vehicle and battery sectors are expected to be realised at Kerala’s first-ever electric-mobility expo - EVOLVE - a two-day event that will begin at Grand Hyatt here on Saturday. Prominent among these is a plan to manufacture 3,000 electric buses in Kerala in four years’ time, in keeping with the State’s electric vehicle (EV) policy, said K.R. Jyotilal, Principal Secretary, Transport, here on Friday.

“In this, plans will be finalised to have the first investment in e-vehicle manufacturing from Europe in India. The aim is to roll out 3,000 buses, for which a firm from Switzerland is expected to enter into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Thiruvananthapuram-based Kerala Automobiles Limited (KAL),” he said.

The Swiss will impart training to KAL workers and to a prominent bus-body building firm from Kerala, so that the State can manufacture e-buses that adhere to global standards.

The Kerala State Road Transport Corporation too will be roped in, which will in turn make it a partner in manufacturing e-buses.

A couple of firms have also come forward to set up battery-manufacturing units and charging infrastructure in the State.

A beginning can be made with sodium-ion batteries that last five to seven years, which are less polluting than lithium-ion ones.

Hydrogen as fuel

“The hunt for safer alternatives has led us to hydrogen, to which the whole world is looking up to as an eco-friendly fuel source. It can be sourced from water, which is aplenty in our waterbodies, from sunlight, and even from LNG. “The world’s energy source will shortly shift from fast-depleting carbon to hydrogen which is available aplenty. Kerala’s water resources can thus fuel our economy too. Wind and even nuclear energy too can be relied on as sources of clean power,” Mr. Jyotilal said.

“Efforts are on to promote Kerala as the first State to operate vehicles that rely on hydrogen as fuel, thus adhering to ultra-low emission norms,” he said.

Stakeholders have demanded that Kerala’s charging and battery policy must be consistent with the Central policy, for a continuous period of three years. Already 72 e-charging points are available at the Cochin international airport, while more such will be readied at Kochi Metro Rail stations. Fast-charging points have been readied at the State Secretariat for government vehicles. Moreover, 37 fuel outlets have been identified for hosting charging stations. Among the exhibits at EVOLVE will be Nissan Leaf, which can operate 300 km after recharging.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will flag off 14 e-cars and hand over their charging infrastructure to the Motor Vehicle Department during the inaugural session on Saturday.