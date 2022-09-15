State self-sufficient in oxygen generation

Oxygen availability in the public sector increases from 219.23 metric tonnes to 567.91 metric tonnes.

The State has additional oxygen stocks of 1,953.34 tonnes now as part of the efforts taken during the COVID-19 pandemic to augment oxygen production.

The State is now self-sufficient in oxygen generation, with the government entering into public-private partnerships. If earlier only four oxygen generators were there in the public sector, today there are 60. Another one was in the process of being completed.

In the space of one year, the government has managed to increase oxygen availability in the public sector from 219.23 metric tonnes to 567.91 metric tonnes. In the place of 6,000 D Type oxygen cylinders, now there are 11,822 cylinders.

Liquid oxygen capacity was improved from 105 kl to 283 kl. Oxygen availability through oxygen generators was increased from 2.34 metric tonnes from 1,250 lpm to 95.18 metric tonnes from 50,900 lpm. This systematic and scientific upgradation in oxygen availability in the State has been noted by the World Health Organisation

Kerala utilised the pandemic situation as an opportunity to upgrade hospital infrastructure in public sector hospitals in the State in a big way.

During the peak of the second wave of COVID-19, Kerala had reported 43,529 daily new cases. This number went up to 55,475 new cases at the peak of the third wave. However, because of the increased capacity building, even at the peak of the pandemic, the surge capacity was never breached. Hospital beds, ICU beds or ventilator facilities never fell short.

The State has improved its ICU ventilator and oxygen bed capacity by more than double now. Paediatric ICUs and ventilators have been added in major hospitals like Medical Colleges. Oxygen bed capacity in Medical Colleges and other public sector hospitals together were increased from 5,213 beds to 10,838 beds, a statement issued by the Health department said.