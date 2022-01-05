State sees slight rise in COVID cases

4,801 new cases when 71,098 samples tested, 1,813 recover

The State on Wednesday reported 4,801 new cases of COVID-19 when 71,098 samples were tested in the past 24 hours. The cumulative case burden, ever since the pandemic began, now stands at 52,63,415 cases.

The official cumulative COVID-19 case fatality now stands at 48,895 with the State adding 258 deaths to the official list. This includes 29 deaths which occurred in the past few days and 229 deaths which have now been accepted as COVID deaths by the government as per the new guidelines of the Centre and following the appeals filed by families.

Till now, a total of 18,338 deaths have been newly added to the official list. The State’s active case pool, which had been declining rapidly these past weeks, has been showing a slight increase since the past four days. The active case pool now has 22,910 patients. A total of 1,813 persons were reported to have recovered from the disease.

According to the Health department, only 9% of the active cases are currently admitted in hospitals or field hospitals such as COVID first line/second line treatment centres.

Current ICU occupancy of COVID patients in both public and private hospitals has dropped to 437, while the number of patients requiring ventilator support remained unchanged at 145.

The number of patients newly admitted to hospitals with COVID increased to 225. Hospitalisations are remaining more or less steady, with 2,346 persons being treated for moderate or severe COVID in hospitals across the State.

Among districts, Ernakulam reported the highest number of new cases with 1,081 cases, Thiruvananthapuram 852, Kozhikode 467, Thrissur 376, Pathanamthitta 370, Kottayam 315, Alappuzha 232, Kannur 215, Kollam 1881, Malappuram 184, Idukki 170, Palakkad 140, Wayanad 128 and Kasaragod 83.