State sees dip in electricity consumption

Published - May 11, 2024 09:17 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

With rainfall bringing cool weather across the State, electricity consumption has for the first time since March 29 dipped below 100 million units (mu) on a weekday.

May 11 recorded a consumption of 98.83 mu, while the maximum demand (evening hours) stood at 4,976 megawatts (MW).

After consumption crossed the 100 mu-mark on March 11, there were only seven days since then when it fell below 100 mu. Five of these were Sundays and one, a Saturday. March 29, a Friday, had recorded below-100 mu usage.

Usually, consumption is higher on weekdays, and at its lowest point on Sundays in Kerala. The State had recorded its highest daily consumption on May 3 at 115.94 mu.

