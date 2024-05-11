State sees dip in electricity consumption

With rainfall bringing cool weather across the State, electricity consumption has for the first time since March 29 dipped below 100 million units (mu) on a weekday.

May 11 recorded a consumption of 98.83 mu, while the maximum demand (evening hours) stood at 4,976 megawatts (MW).

After consumption crossed the 100 mu-mark on March 11, there were only seven days since then when it fell below 100 mu. Five of these were Sundays and one, a Saturday. March 29, a Friday, had recorded below-100 mu usage.

Usually, consumption is higher on weekdays, and at its lowest point on Sundays in Kerala. The State had recorded its highest daily consumption on May 3 at 115.94 mu.