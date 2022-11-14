State seeks urgent measures to overcome resource constraints

November 14, 2022 07:38 pm | Updated 07:38 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Finance Minister Balagopal holds meeting with Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

Kerala has approached the Centre seeking urgent measures, including expansion of its borrowing limit, a special assistance of ₹3,224.61 crore for capital investment, and payment of arrears for tackling ‘‘resource constraints’‘ faced by it.

ADVERTISEMENT

The State has also repeated its demand that the Goods and Services Tax (GST) compensation period be extended by five more years at least till taxation measures stabilise revenue streams.

Calling on Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in New Delhi on Monday, Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal presented the State’s demands in a detailed representation and sought her ‘‘urgent intervention’‘ on them. Open market borrowing limit should be upped by at least one percentage of the GSDP as resource constraints are impeding infrastructure development and welfare programmes, Mr. Balagopal said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Further, Mr. Balagopal urged the Centre to add the unutilised portion of the 2021-22 borrowing quota, amounting to ₹1,619 crore, to the quota for the current fiscal.

He also sought the Centre’s nod for additional borrowing to the tune of ₹4,060 crore stating that the conditions set for it have been complied with. Although Kerala furnished the compliance report in October, the Centre is yet to give its consent, Mr. Balagopal said.

Trending

  1. Bali G20 Summit to focus on food, energy security
  2. Southeast Asian leaders call for unity amid global tensions
  3. Amit Shah directs officials to identify 100 ‘infiltrators’ in every State and deport them
  4. A sense of an ending: On the release of Rajiv Gandhi case convicts
  5. India can buy as much Russian oil as it wants, outside price cap, says Yellen

(In September, the Department of Expenditure gave in-principle nod for additional borrowing of ₹4,060 crore (as 0.45% of the GSDP) based on the power sector performance in 2021-22.)

Mr. Balagopal reiterated that borrowings of Kerala Social Security pension Ltd (KSSPL) and the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board constituted ‘‘contingent liabilities’‘ rather than direct liabilities of the State.

The Centre is yet to release the pending GST compensation for June amounting to ₹1,548 crore, Mr. Balagopal said.

He urged the Centre to reimburse the State ₹750.93 crore spent in connection with the implementation of the seventh UGC pay revision. Kerala also wanted the Centre to release Urban Local Body grant of ₹613 crore (Million-Plus Cities grant and Non-Million Plus Cities grant), untied grant of ₹ 139.20 crore, and health grant of ₹ 559 crore.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US