State seeks urgent measures to overcome resource constraints

November 14, 2022 07:38 pm | Updated 07:38 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Kerala has approached the Centre seeking urgent measures, including expansion of its borrowing limit, a special assistance of ₹3,224.61 crore for capital investment, and payment of arrears for tackling ‘‘resource constraints’‘ faced by it.

The State has also repeated its demand that the Goods and Services Tax (GST) compensation period be extended by five more years at least till taxation measures stabilise revenue streams.

Calling on Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in New Delhi on Monday, Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal presented the State’s demands in a detailed representation and sought her ‘‘urgent intervention’‘ on them. Open market borrowing limit should be upped by at least one percentage of the GSDP as resource constraints are impeding infrastructure development and welfare programmes, Mr. Balagopal said.

Further, Mr. Balagopal urged the Centre to add the unutilised portion of the 2021-22 borrowing quota, amounting to ₹1,619 crore, to the quota for the current fiscal.

He also sought the Centre’s nod for additional borrowing to the tune of ₹4,060 crore stating that the conditions set for it have been complied with. Although Kerala furnished the compliance report in October, the Centre is yet to give its consent, Mr. Balagopal said.

(In September, the Department of Expenditure gave in-principle nod for additional borrowing of ₹4,060 crore (as 0.45% of the GSDP) based on the power sector performance in 2021-22.)

Mr. Balagopal reiterated that borrowings of Kerala Social Security pension Ltd (KSSPL) and the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board constituted ‘‘contingent liabilities’‘ rather than direct liabilities of the State.

The Centre is yet to release the pending GST compensation for June amounting to ₹1,548 crore, Mr. Balagopal said.

He urged the Centre to reimburse the State ₹750.93 crore spent in connection with the implementation of the seventh UGC pay revision. Kerala also wanted the Centre to release Urban Local Body grant of ₹613 crore (Million-Plus Cities grant and Non-Million Plus Cities grant), untied grant of ₹ 139.20 crore, and health grant of ₹ 559 crore.