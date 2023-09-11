HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

State seeks to use Gwalior Rayons land for industrial purposes: Rajeeve

September 11, 2023 09:40 pm | Updated 09:40 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

The State government intends to acquire the land of Gwalior Rayons at Mavoor in Kozhikode and use it for other industrial purposes and all efforts are being taken by the government to settle the court case, Industries Minister P. Rajeeve has said.

He was replying to a calling attention motion moved by K.K. Rema in the Assembly on Monday on the need to take over the land of Gwalior Rayons.

The government had initiated steps to acquire 243.41 acres of land, of which 83.31 acres had been purchased by the company. With the company shutting shop, the government had issued orders on March 21, 2006 that the land be taken back. However, the firm then secured a stay order against the same from the High Court.

In 2016, the government cancelled the order to acquire the land and instead issued a new order that Gwalior Rayons and the Kerala Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation (KINFRA) enter into a public-private partnership (PPP) model and utilise the land.

As no further measures materialised, the government again issued an order in 2017 that the land be reacquired, against which the company again obtained a stay from the High Court.

The government has now initiated steps to get this stay vacated and an officer has been appointed for liaison work. The District Collector has handed over all information sought by the court and all measures are being taken to settle the case, Mr. Rajeeve said in the Assembly.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.