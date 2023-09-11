State seeks to use Gwalior Rayons land for industrial purposes: Rajeeve

September 11, 2023 09:40 pm | Updated 09:40 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The State government intends to acquire the land of Gwalior Rayons at Mavoor in Kozhikode and use it for other industrial purposes and all efforts are being taken by the government to settle the court case, Industries Minister P. Rajeeve has said.

He was replying to a calling attention motion moved by K.K. Rema in the Assembly on Monday on the need to take over the land of Gwalior Rayons.

The government had initiated steps to acquire 243.41 acres of land, of which 83.31 acres had been purchased by the company. With the company shutting shop, the government had issued orders on March 21, 2006 that the land be taken back. However, the firm then secured a stay order against the same from the High Court.

In 2016, the government cancelled the order to acquire the land and instead issued a new order that Gwalior Rayons and the Kerala Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation (KINFRA) enter into a public-private partnership (PPP) model and utilise the land.

As no further measures materialised, the government again issued an order in 2017 that the land be reacquired, against which the company again obtained a stay from the High Court.

The government has now initiated steps to get this stay vacated and an officer has been appointed for liaison work. The District Collector has handed over all information sought by the court and all measures are being taken to settle the case, Mr. Rajeeve said in the Assembly.