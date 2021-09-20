State seeks T.N. help to get granite for Vizhinjam

Ports Minister Ahammad Devarkovil holding discussions with Tamil Nadu Minister E V Velu in Chennai on Sunday.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

20 September 2021 00:48 IST

The construction of a breakwater at the international seaport has been lagging due to shortage of granite

Kerala has sought the help of Tamil Nadu government for sourcing granite for the construction of the Vizhinjam international seaport project.

Kerala Ports Minister Ahammad Devarkovil discussed the matter with E.V. Velu, Minister for Public Works (Buildings, Highways and Minor Ports), in Chennai on Sunday.

Buffer zone

The construction of the breakwater project has been lagging due to shortage of granite.

As per the National Green Tribunal stipulation, quarries require a buffer zone of 200 metres. In this scenario, Kerala has limitations in permitting new quarries. Mr. Devarkovil has urged the Tamil Nadu government to help the Adani Vizhinjam Ports Pvt Ltd, the concessionaire, to procure the granite.

In August, the Kerala government had written to Tamil Nadu seeking assistance for the unhindered transportation of rocks from that States for the project.

Mr. Devarkovil has said Kerala and Tamil Nadu will step up cooperation in the transportation of cargo arriving via ports.

Minor ports

Kerala has taken the initiative to develop the minor ports.

Cargo movement will be intensified once the Vizhinjam international seaport is commissioned, he has said.

The possibility of linking more ports from Tamil Nadu and Kerala for channelling exports to Maldives was discussed at the meeting.

India accounts for just 10% of the ₹300 crore imports carried out by Maldives.

Every 10 days

At present, the Shipping Corporation of India plies one service every 10 days from the Kochi and Tuticorin ports.

If this can be increased, exports from Kerala will go up, according to Mr. Devarkovil.

Ferry service

The Ministers discussed the possibility of starting a ferry service linking Kollam, Kovalam and Kanyakumari for promoting tourism.

Further, linking Tuticorin and Kollam ports for shipping of imported cashew was also discussed at the meeting. At present, cashew is imported via the Tuticorin port. Shipping it from there to Kollam would help to keep the prices down and step up commerce between the two ports.