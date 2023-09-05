HamberMenu
State seeks time to file statement on plea seeking action against Tanur police officers

September 05, 2023 07:49 pm | Updated 07:49 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The State government has sought more time to file a statement in a petition seeking action against the Tanur police officers who allegedly tortured four persons taken into custody on charges of drug peddling. V.K. Abubekar, the father of Mansoor who was arrested by the Tanur police, moved the petition before the Kerala High Court.

Tamir Jifri, one of the persons who was arrested, died in police custody. The State government had ordered a CBI probe into the incident and a few police officers were suspended from service following the death. The court posted the case for September 18.

