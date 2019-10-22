Kerala seeks services of Tamil Nadu govt. pleader

Additional Director General of Police, Crime Branch (CB), Tomin J. Thachankary has written to the Advocate General of Tamil Nadu seeking the services of a government pleader to file an appeal against the anticipatory bail granted by the Madras High Court to one of the builders accused of constructing illegal apartments at Maradu.

Sandeep Mehta M, managing director, Jain Housing and Constructions Limited, is the first accused in the case registered by the Panangad police on a petition filed by a resident of Jain Coral Cove, one of the four apartments that the Supreme Court had ordered to be demolished for violating Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) norms.

Plea for steps

In the letter, he requested necessary steps to engage the government pleader from the office of the Advocate General, Tamil Nadu, to appear before the Madras High Court to get the anticipatory bail overturned.

“The anticipatory bail was granted without hearing us. We will send an officer with the facts of the case to file an appeal against it with the help of a government pleader there,” Mr. Thachankary said.

Meanwhile, the CB probing the case has sent notices summoning 21 members of the Maradu panchayat between 2006 and 2010 pertaining to the period when the building permits for the illegal apartments were issued. Besides, 33 municipal councillors of the Maradu municipality between 2011 and 2013 have also been asked to appear in the coming days. All four apartment complexes concerned were constructed between 2006 and 2013.

The CB has also intensified the pursuit of J. Paul Raj, director, Alfa Serene Ventures, after his anticipatory bail petition was rejected by the Ernakulam Principal Sessions Court on Tuesday. It can be said that he is absconding and as his last mobile data tower location traced him to Hyderabad, an officer associated with the probe said.

The CB on Tuesday returned the custody of Sani Francis, director, Holy Faith Builders and Developers Limited, and Muhammed Ashraf and P.E. Joseph, the secretary and joint superintendent respectively of the then Maradu panchayat, on the expiry of their custody period and were sent back to judicial custody.