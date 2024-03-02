GIFT a SubscriptionGift
State seeks more time for mustering ration cards

March 02, 2024 09:56 pm | Updated 09:56 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Food and Civil Supplies Minister G.R. Anil has urged the Centre to provide more time for ration cardholders to muster their cards.

In a statement here on Saturday, he said the Centre was yet to respond to the State’s request to extend the deadline.

He requested all ration cardholders to complete the mustering process within March 18. Mustering will be held every day from 1.30 p.m. to 4 p.m. on all days excluding Sundays and holidays when mustering will be conducted from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

