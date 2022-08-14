State seeks more special trains during Onam

The State has urged Railways to operate more special trains during the Onam season to clear the extra rush of passengers, Minister for Sports, Fisheries, Railways and Airports V. Abdurahiman has said.

At present, six trains and 10 services have been sanctioned by the Railways, which are insufficient to meet the travel demands during the Onam season. Even as the services were allotted from Chennai and Bengaluru, no new special service was allotted from cities such as Mumbai, Delhi and Kolkata where large numbers of Keralites live.

Even weeks ago, no tickets were available on major trains. A large number of Keralites who were unable to come home due to COVID-19 restrictions in the last two years were getting ready to travel during this Onam season. Hence, more trains should be operated, the Minister said.