Kerala seeks ₹7,340-crore Ockhi relief package

The State government on Tuesday submitted to Prime Minister Narendra Modi a comprehensive cyclone-relief package amounting to ₹7,340 crore. This is in addition to the ₹422 crore sought under the National Disaster Relief Fund.

The Prime Minister, a press note issued here said, assured Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan that the request would be considered favourably. Mr. Modi told Mr. Vijayan that the State government would get all help for relief work. The technology for issuing advance cyclone warning would be updated. The Centre would consider seriously the State government’s report that the latter did not get any advance cyclone warning, the Prime Minister said.

Mr. Vijayan told Mr. Modi that the State was doing all it can on the relief front. The loss estimated under the fund guidelines is only ₹422 crore. The actual loss is much more than this. As many as 71 fishermen lost their lives in the cyclone. The search for survivors is going on. The impact of Cyclone Ockhi should be seen as a national disaster and funds allocated accordingly. Mr. Vijayan made a special mention about the services rendered by the Navy, the Air Force and the Coast Guard and thanked the Prime Minister for the timely support they provided in the search and rescue operations.

Mr. Vijayan had submitted a preliminary relief package request for ₹1,843 crores to Home Minister Rajnath Singh. It was after discussions with political parties and representatives of fisherfolk that a comprehensive package was drawn up. Mr. Vijayan pointed out that Kerala had a coastline of 590 km.

As many as 8 lakh fishermen set out to sea every day for their livelihood. The maximum damage wrought by the recent cyclone was in Thiruvananthapuram district. Those who cannot work due to injury should be given a monthly pension of ₹5,000, Mr. Vijayan said.

Among the fisherfolk, as many as 17,000 do not have a house. Of these 13,000 do not have have land to build a house. As many as 3,474 houses were damaged in the cyclone, he pointed out.

After the initial address by Mr. Vijayan, Chief Secretary K.M. Abraham made a presentation about the package. Governor P. Sathasivam was among those present.