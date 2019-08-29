State seeks ₹200 cr. for relocation of tribal people

Forest Minister K. Raju has appealed to the Centre for a ₹200-crore package for forest conservation and relocation of tribal people from forest land.

Mr. Raju, who was in New Delhi for a conference of State Forest Ministers, met Union Minister for Environment, Forests and Climate Change Prakash Javadekar and handed over a memorandum urging him to expedite clearance for projects to be taken up under the Forest Conservation Act and waive the Net Present Value to be deposited instead of forest land diverted for non-forestry use. Highlighting the need for resettlement of tribal people, the memorandum said it would help check man-animal conflict and ensure the welfare and development of tribal communities. As many as 500 of the 725 tribal settlements in Kerala comprising about 25,000 families were located in protected areas. It said the Central assistance would be used to relocate 1,000 families in the next phase. The meeting distributed the compensatory afforestation fund for various States. Mr. Javadekar handed over an order to Mr. Raju sanctioning ₹81.58 crore as Kerala’s share of the fund.

Plastic menace

During the meeting, Mr. Raju said the State had to grapple with the menace caused by plastic bags used for distributing over one crore saplings as part of the afforestation drive every year. He urged the Centre to come up with an eco-friendly substitute to plastic. He also called on the Centre to double the compensation of ₹10 lakh for families relocated from forest areas.