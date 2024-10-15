ADVERTISEMENT

State Security Commission being reconstituted

Published - October 15, 2024 06:12 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said in the Assembly on Tuesday that steps were being taken to reconstitute the State Security Commission as its current term has ended.

Replying to a submission raised by the Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan, he said that the tenure of the State Security Commission, constituted under Section 24 of the Kerala Police Act, is five years.

The Chief Minister, who heads the Home department, is the chairperson of the Commission. The Commission consists of the Law Minister, the Leader of the Opposition, a retired High Court Judge nominated by the Chief Justice of the Kerala High Court, with the Chief Secretary, the Home Secretary, and the State Police Chief as ex-officio members.

Additionally, the Governor also nominates three non-official members, Mr. Vijayan added.

