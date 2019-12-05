State schools take to Finnish model

A bit of the Finnish module is being tried out in two government schools in the State as part of an attempt to overhaul the process of teachers’ training.

Teachers enjoy some amount of autonomy in Finland as they are free to organise their own teaching methods in the classroom within the national curriculum framework.

The State Council for Educational Research and Training (SCERT) is trying if a such a school-based teacher empowerment scheme can be implemented here too after doubts were raised about the effectiveness of the existing system.

Trial project

A senior SCERT official told The Hindu on Thursday that the trial project is being held at Government Upper Primary School, Manassery, near Mukkom, in Kozhikode district, and at Government Higher Secondary School, Poonkunnam, Thrissur.

The first school has over 1,000 students despite being a UP school and the second one has a strength of only around 100 students till high school.

The official pointed out that the academic requirements would be different at both these places. The SCERT would help teachers to be self-sufficient to deal with their respective academic issues at the school level itself so that the comprehensive development of students can be ensured.

Resource group

The current training system for teachers, which is around two decades old, is to first conduct a meeting for the resource persons at the State level, which is called the State Resource Group.

They will later hold sessions at the district level and sub-district level. There is a feeling that by the time the teacher is involved in the process, the essence of the training and its meaning is lost somewhere.

“Right now, the focus of the teachers’ training is not the student, but the teacher,” the official said. Training sessions are now being held only during vacation time as the government had earlier insisted that working days could not be spared for the purpose. So they are turning out to be mass gatherings.

There are thousands of teachers in Kerala. Making resource persons available for the training and ensuring their quality are the other issues. The training centre should have proper facilities too. These issues led to the thought about an overhaul, the official added.

Preliminary training sessions were held for the teachers of the Manassery and Poonkunnam schools recently.