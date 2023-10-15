State School Sports meet to begin at Kunnamkulam from tomorrow 

October 15, 2023 08:30 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST

After one and a half decades, Thrissur district will host the State School Sports meet. The 65th state School Sports festival will kick start at Kunnamkulam on Tuesday. All preparations are ready for the teenage sports festival.

A torchlight procession will be taken out from Thekkegopuara Nada, Thrissur, at 8.30 a.m. on Monday as part of the meet. Higher Education Minister R. Bindu will inaugurate the procession by handing over the torchlight to Indian former football captain I.M. Vijayan. Mayor M.K. Varghese will preside over the function. T.N. Prathapan, MP and P. Balachandran, MLA will be guests at the function. District Sports stars, coaches and Sports council members will take part in the procession.

The rally, which will be given reception at various schools, will reach Kunnamkulam by 5.30 p.m. A propaganda rally of 1,000 youths will also be held in Kunnamkulam on Monday.

The registration for the sports meet will start on Monday. There will be one counter for each district. In all 2,679 candidates will participate in the meet.

All hotels and lodges in Kunnamkulam and nearby towns were pre-booked as 3,000-odd candidates, teachers , officials and parents reached the town for the meet. The meet will be kick started with the 3,000 m running race of senior boys.

Kunnamkulam MLA reviewed the arrangements, including synthetic track, food stalls and media room. More than 150 police personnel are being employed for security.

Director of Public Education S. Shanavas will hoist the festival flag. Education Minister V. Sivankutty will inaugurate the meet. Revenue Minister K. Rajan will preside over the function.

Devaswom Minister K. Radhakrishnan will address the valedictory on October 20. Higher Education Minister R. Bindu will preside over. Sports Minister V. Abdurahiman will present the trophies.

