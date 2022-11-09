State School Sports Festival logo released

The Hindu Bureau Thiruvananthapuram
November 08, 2022 23:07 IST

Logo for State School Sports Festival

Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty on Tuesday released the logo of the 64th State School Sports Festival to be held in Thiruvananthapuram from December 3 to 6.

Logos for the sports event had been invited by the General Education department. Among the entries, one by Aslam Tirur, an Arabic teacher at ALP School, Tirur, was adjudged the best logo.

The State School Sports Festival will be organized at Chandrasekharan Nair Stadium and University Stadium here. Director of General Education Jeevan Babu K., State Council of Educational Research and Training Director Jayaprakash R.K., and Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education Chief Executive Officer Anvar Sadath K. were present on the occasion.

