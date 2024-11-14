State School Science Festival to begin in Alappuzha on Friday

Alappuzha is all set to host the annual State School Science Festival. The four-day festival will be held across five venues from November 15 to 18. It will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan at St. Joseph’s Higher Secondary School, Alappuzha, the main venue of the event, at 4 p.m. on Friday.

More than 5,000 students from across the State will participate in 180 events in the festival, which is being organised under the aegis of the General Education department. As part of the festival, fairs in science, mathematics, social sciences, work experience and IT will be held. Besides, career and vocational expos, seminars and entertainment programmes are also planned.

Indian Space Research Organisation Chairman S. Somanath, scientist Tessy Thomas and others will interact with students.

The district that scores the most points in the festival will be given the Education Minister’s Trophy. Registration for the event will begin at St. Joseph’s Higher Secondary School on Friday at 10 a.m.

Besides St. Joseph’s Higher Secondary School, events will be held at LEO XIII School, Alappuzha; Lajnathul Muhammadiya Higher Secondary School, Alappuzha; St. Joseph’s High School, Alappuzha; SDV Boys School and SDV Girls School, Alappuzha.

General Education Minister V. Sivankutty, Fisheries Minister Saji Cherian, Agriculture Minister P. Prasad, MPs- K.C. Venugopal, Kodikunnil Suresh and others will attend the inaugural function.

