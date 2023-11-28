State School Science Festival begins in capital city on Thursday

November 28, 2023 09:12 pm | Updated 09:12 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Curtain will go up on the four-day State School Science Festival at various venues here on Thursday.

St. Joseph’s Higher Secondary School, near General Hospital, will host the science fair; Government Model Girls Higher Secondary School the mathematics Fair; Government Higher Secondary School for Girls, Cotton Hill, the social sciences fair and the IT fair; St. Mary’s Higher Secondary School, Pattom, the work experience fair; and Karthika Thirunal Government Vocational and Higher Secondary School for Girls, Manacaud, vocational expo, career fest, and entertainment programmes, Director of General Education Shanavas S. said at a press conference here on Tuesday.

Mr. Shanavas will hoist the flag at the Cotton Hill school at 10 a.m. on Thursday. At 11 a.m., Speaker A.N. Shamseer will inaugurate the State School Science Festival.

The valedictory will be held at 4 p.m. on Sunday. V.K. Prasanth, MLA, will give away the prizes.

The first day of the fair will be for registration at Government Model Boys Higher Secondary School, Thycaud, and the competitions will be held from Friday to Sunday.

Nearly 7,500 high school, higher secondary, and vocational higher secondary students will participate in the State festival. Students who secured the top two positions at the district level will participate in the State event.

There are nearly 180 events in all — 18 in the science fair; 29 in the mathematics fair; 15 in the social sciences fair; 102 in the work experience fair; and 16 in the IT Fair. Food has been arranged at Government Model Lower Primary School, Thycaud. Accommodation has been arranged for students and teachers in 21 school in the city limits.