State School Science Festival begins in Alappuzha

Chief Minister inaugurates the 56th edition of the State School Science Festival. More than 5,000 students from across the State are expected to participate in 180 events in the four-day fete

Updated - November 15, 2024 07:37 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurating the 56th edition of the State School Science Festival at St. Joseph's Higher Secondary School in Alappuzha on Friday.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurating the 56th edition of the State School Science Festival at St. Joseph’s Higher Secondary School in Alappuzha on Friday. | Photo Credit: SURESH ALLEPPEY

Deliberate attempts are being made from various quarters, including by individuals holding constitutional positions, to promote superstitions, misconceptions and unscientific practices in society, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said.

He was inaugurating the 56th edition of the State School Science Festival at St. Joseph’s Higher Secondary School in Alappuzha on Friday.

Mr. Vijayan said Article 51A of the Constitution of India emphasises the development of scientific temper. However, this principle is not being upheld. “Instead of fostering a culture of scientific temper, efforts are being made to peddle superstitions and false beliefs. They are using scientific institutions to advance their false agendas and even school textbooks are being exploited to propagate unscientific ideas. Those participating in the science festival should apply their knowledge to the welfare of the society,” Mr. Vijayan said.

Logo of the State School Science Festival.

Logo of the State School Science Festival.

Stating that a small number of teachers have contributed to spreading false beliefs and propaganda, often through social media, the Chief Minister urged them to instead promote scientific knowledge.

‘Least on research’

Mr. Vijayan pointed out that among the BRICS nations, India spends the least on research. “India is spending only 0.7% of its GDP on research and development, while the global average stands at 1.8%. What is most concerning is that a portion of funds earmarked for scientific research is being diverted to promote unscientific practices,” he said.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Fisheries Minister Saji Cherian, Agriculture Minister P. Prasad and others during the inauguration of the 56th edition of the State School Science Festival at St. Joseph's Higher Secondary School in Alappuzha on Friday.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Fisheries Minister Saji Cherian, Agriculture Minister P. Prasad and others during the inauguration of the 56th edition of the State School Science Festival at St. Joseph’s Higher Secondary School in Alappuzha on Friday. | Photo Credit: SURESH ALLEPPEY

The Chief Minister reiterated Kerala’s commitment to research and development. He highlighted that the State government has allocated ₹3,500 crore for research purposes in the State Budget.

He also emphasised that scientific research should not only ensure the bright future of humankind, but also contribute to the conservation of the environment.

More than 5,000 students from across the State are expected to participate in 180 events in the four-day festival, which is being organised under the aegis of the General Education department. As part of the festival, fairs in science, mathematics, social sciences, work experience, and IT will be held. Besides career and vocational expos, seminars and entertainment programmes are also planned.

General Education Minister V. Sivankutty, Fisheries Minister Saji Cherian, Agriculture Minister P. Prasad, and others attended the inaugural function.

Published - November 15, 2024 07:29 pm IST

