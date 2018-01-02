Fewer days, more venues for school arts festival

The curtain will go up on the 58th State School Arts Festival in Thrissur on Saturday. As many as 12,000 students are expected to take part in 232 events during the festival.

In a significant move, the government has reduced the number of festival days from seven to five and increased the number of venues from 21 to 24. The change has been effected so as not to affect the number of instructional days.

The usual cultural pageantry to mark the start of the festival will be missing. Instead, a cultural extravaganza lasting an hour and a quarter and comprising folk arts — including Theyyam, Poorakkali, Kummattikali and Pulikkali — will be held. Most of the folk art performances will be by students.

The display will end with Thiruvathirakali by 1,000 students.

The invocation song rendered by teachers from Thrissur district has been choreographed by Kerala Kalamandalam, and includes Mohiniyattom, Kathakali, Bharatanatyam, Nangiarkoothu, Oppana, and other dance forms.

In a significant step, the government has included participants, stages, and mediapersons and their assistants in accident claim coverage.

The festival will adhere to the green protocol strictly. All venues have been given the names of plants and trees such as Neermathalam, Neelakurinji, Kanikonna and Suryakanthi.

The plan to conduct common competitions for boys and girls in some events has been dropped.

Students who get ‘A’ grade in the festival will be given a cultural scholarship. The scholarship amount will be decided by the government and transferred to the students’ account. The students will also be presented with certificates.

The government has also raised the bar to qualify for ‘A’ grade to 80 marks. This is expected to limit the number of those securing ‘A’ grades.

A ‘Kalotsavarekha’ will be brought out. It will contain suggestions of students, the organising committee and the public on how to improve the festival.

A grievance redressal cell attached to the police control room will be functional. It will be manned by Education Department personnel for sorting out any issues quickly.

The number of appeals, especially those allowed by various fora, would be a significant area of concern for the organisers as the number of festival days was limited, Director of Public Instruction (DPI) K.V. Mohankumar said. All venues too will be under police control. No one except for participants and officials will be allowed access to the stage to avoid allegations of judges being influenced.

It has also been proposed to introduce autorickshaws to increase connectivity between the 24 venues for the benefit of participants and others.