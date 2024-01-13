State School Arts Festival will be aired on KITE Victers

January 13, 2024 07:56 pm | Updated 07:56 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The State School Arts Festival is unarguably one of the high points of the annual school academic calendar. The 62nd State School Arts Festival held in Kollam recently witnessed plenty of highs and lows, as students endeavoured to write their name in gold in the festival history.

Those who could not make it to the five-day extravaganza need not despairthe lost opportunity to immerse themselves in the world of art. The Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education that was responsible for making the festival high-tech has decided to commemorate the cultural fete throughout the year by featuring stage performances on its KITE Victers channel and offstage activities on SchoolWiki.

The wins and the losses, joy and despair, dance and drama can all be seen and enjoyed over 300 episodes of one hour each from next week. From January 15, highlights of the festival will be telecast at 8 p.m. Half an hour will be for various art forms and the remaining half hour for the drama event alone.

The episodes have been prepared with details of event, category, chest number, and grade received by a contestant. They will be re-telecast at 6.30 a.m. the next day.

As many as 11,825 contestants participated in 180 events across 18 main venues. These events will be telecast continuously for the next one year, a statement from KITE said on Saturday.