State school admission for Class I goes up

There is an increase of 28,482 students

Public schools in the State have set a record in class I admission.

There has been an increase of 28,482 children in Class I in the government and aided sector this year as compared to last year.

In 2020-21, 1,05,472 students had joined government schools and 1,71,460 aided schools, taking the total number of admissions in public schools to 2,76,932.

In 2021-22, 1,20,706 students joined government schools and 1,84,708 joined aided schools, taking the total class I admission to 3,05,414.

At the same time, there was a drop of 6,615 students in the unaided sector. While 44,849 students took admission to class 1 in unaided schools last academic year, this year it fell to 38,234 students.

Improvement in school infrastructure and academic standards in public schools as part of the Public Education Rejuvenation Mission attracted more students to class I, Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty said in a statement here on Wednesday.