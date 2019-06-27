State says no to UGC proposal

The State has formally conveyed its objections to the University Grants Commission (UGC) proposal to allow two regular academic programmes simultaneously.

Instead, it has backed a proposal to allow students to pursue distance or online courses along with a degree programme in regular mode, provided the former is restricted to one at a time.

The decision comes in the wake of deliberations that were recently undertaken by the Kerala State Higher Education Council (KSHEC) on a recent communication by the UGC seeking opinion regarding the validity of pursuing multiple programmes simultaneously. While clarifying that no “definite decision” has been taken, the UGC proposed to constitute an expert committee to consider the feasibility.

The letter also acknowledged that there has been queries regarding the validity of either pursuing two degree simultaneously, one in regular mode and another in distance or online mode, or pursuing one degree and one diploma or pursuing two diplomas together.

The KSHEC executive body saw a general consensus during the discussions that centred around the possible ramifications of opening the floodgates to pursue more than one course concurrently. While they felt that it would be unwise to prevent students from taking up online or distance education courses in view of the high Internet penetration, the panel stressed the need for strict regulation of the provision.

The committee felt that the implications of the move could have far-reaching effects on the academic system in the country. “Enabling students to enrol for two or more courses could dilute the essence of the learning process. While it is illogical to discourage online courses in the age of Massive Open Online Courses (MOOC), the current move could be aimed at legalising a market for private universities. In contrast to our State universities, private institutions have begun to attract students with new-generation, job-oriented courses,” a senior official said.

A possible reform in this direction, which is influenced by the emerging needs of the global market, could be at the expense of weakening the basic streams that were considered the foundation of science and technology.