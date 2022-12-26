State salutes jawan killed in Sikkim accident

December 26, 2022 08:59 pm | Updated 08:59 pm IST - PALAKKAD

The body of Vaisakh, one of the soldiers who died in a road accident in Sikkim on December 23, was brought to his home at Mathur near here and cremated with State honours on Monday. Army officers handed over Vaisakh’s uniform to his wife Geeta. The body was kept at UP School, Chungamannam, where the people paid their last respects. The cremation took place at Aivor Madom, Thiruvilwamala. Minister for Power K. Krishnankutty placed a wreath on behalf of the State government.

K.D. Prasenan, P.P. Sumod, K. Santhakumari, Shafi Parambil, MLAs; and District Police Chief R. Viswanath were among those who attended the funeral.