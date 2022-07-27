State Sahitya Akademi fellowships for Vaisakhan, K.P. Sankaran

The Kerala Sahitya Akademi fellowships and awards for 2021 were announced here on Wednesday.

Noted writers Vaisakhan and Prof K.P. Sankaran were selected for the fellowships. The fellowships carry a cash award of ₹50,000 and a gold locket of two sovereigns, citation and certificate.

K.P. Sankaran | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Writers, who were honoured for their overall contribution to the literary world, are Dr. K. Jayakumar; Kadathanattu Narayanan; Janamma Kunjunni; Kaviyur Rajagopalan; Geetha Krishnankutty; and K.A. Jayaseelan. The awards carry ₹30,000, citation and certificate. Writers at the age above 60 were considered for the award.

Mehaboob Express by Anvar Ali won the award for the best poetry. Kalyaniyennum Dakshayani Ennum Peraya Randu Sthreekalude Kadha by Dr. R. Rajasree and Puttu by Vinoy Thomas won the award for the best novel. Vazhi Kandupidikkunnavar by V.M. Devadas is the best short story.

Other award winners are Pradeep Mandur (drama); N. Ajayakumar (Literary Criticism); Dr. Gopakumar Cholayil (scholarly literature); Prof. T.J. Joseph and M. Kunjaman (Autobiography/Biography); Venu (travelogue); Aymanam John (translation); Raghunath Paleri ( Children’s literature); and Aa For Annamma (humour).

The awards carry a cash prize of ₹25,000, certificate and citation.

Winners of the Endowment Awards are Vaikom Madhu (I.C. Chacko Award); Ajay P. Mangatt (C.B. Kumar Award); Prof. P.R. Harikumar ( K.R. Namboodiri Award); King Jones (Kanakashree Award ); Vivek Chandran (Geetha Hiranyan Award); Dr. P.K. Rajasekharan and Dr. Kavitha Balakrishnan (G.N. Pillai Award ); and N.K. Sheela (winner of Thunchan Memorial Essay Competition).

The Vilasini Award for the year 2018 was also announced. E.V. Ramakrishnan won the award, which carries ₹ 50,000, citation and certificate.