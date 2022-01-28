State revises quarantine norms

Health Minister Veena George on Friday announced that when a person tested COVID positive, only the caregiver need to go into quarantine. Quarantine norms would not be applicable for all primary contacts.

The decision to ease up on contact tracing and quarantine norms has been taken in consideration of the government’s new strategy in the third wave that COVID-19 should not be allowed to disrupt daily life.

Ms. George reiterated that all symptomatic persons should test themselves if they developed any symptoms and go into isolation.

“It is possible that asymptomatic transmissions could be taking place. Omicron is so contagious that by the time one person develops symptoms and tests positive, transmission of the infection might already have taken place.” Hence, if a person tests positive, the elderly and those with comorbidities in the same house should test themselves even if they do not develop symptoms.