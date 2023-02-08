State requests ₹6 crores for paying off arrears of social welfare schemes of Waqf Board

February 08, 2023 08:44 pm | Updated 08:44 pm IST

The State government requested the Finance department to sanction ₹6 crores for paying off the arrears of the social welfare schemes run by the State Waqf Board, V. Abdurahiman, Minister for Sports and Waqf Boards, said in the Assembly on Wednesday.

In 2022-23, the board has been allowed assistance to the tune of ₹1.32 crores. The government would try to clear the applications for aid from Waqf Boards as soon as possible, he said.

He also pointed out that several scholarships for minorities, including the Moulana Azad National Scholarship, had been taken out of the Union Budget by the Centre, he said, while replying to a submission by P. Ubaidulla.