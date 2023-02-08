ADVERTISEMENT

State requests ₹6 crores for paying off arrears of social welfare schemes of Waqf Board

February 08, 2023 08:44 pm | Updated 08:44 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

The State government requested the Finance department to sanction ₹6 crores for paying off the arrears of the social welfare schemes run by the State Waqf Board, V. Abdurahiman, Minister for Sports and Waqf Boards, said in the Assembly on Wednesday.

In 2022-23, the board has been allowed assistance to the tune of ₹1.32 crores. The government would try to clear the applications for aid from Waqf Boards as soon as possible, he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

He also pointed out that several scholarships for minorities, including the Moulana Azad National Scholarship, had been taken out of the Union Budget by the Centre, he said, while replying to a submission by P. Ubaidulla.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US