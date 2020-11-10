State reports another low in COVID cases

3,593 positive among 32,489 samples

As it happens every Monday, with testing dipping to a low during the weekend, new COVID-19 cases reported in Kerala on the day were one of the lowest in recent months, with 3,593 persons testing positive when 32,489 samples were tested in 24 hours.

Though the new case numbers were low, the test positivity rate remained more or less the same as previous days, at 11.05%, indicating that disease transmission levels have only stabilised, not diminished.

5,983 recoveries

The State also reported 5,983 recoveries on the day. The cumulative case burden of the State climbed to 4,89,702. However, the active case pool is going down steadily and now stands at 79,410. So far, 4,08,460 persons who contracted the infection have recovered in the State.

Toll touches 1,714

The cumulative COVID toll touched 1,714 on Monday, with the State Health Department adding 22 more deaths to the official COVID death list.

Of the new cases reported on Monday, all except 61 cases are locally acquired infections, with 409 cases remaining untraced to a known source of infection. The number of health-care workers who contracted the infection is 53.

Among districts, Malappuram reported 548 cases, Kozhikode 479, Ernakulam 433, Thrissur 430, Alapupzha 353, Thiruvananthapuram 324, Kollam 236, Palakkad 225, Kottayam 203, Kannur 152, Kasaragod 75, Wayanad 50, Pathanamthitta 43 and Idukki 42 cases.