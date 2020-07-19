State reports 821 new cases, two deaths

Thiruvananthapuram

19 July 2020 19:26 IST

Nearly 80% cases via local transmission

Kerala reported 821 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, taking the total case burden of the State till date to 12,480.

Local transmission continues to be rampant across all districts, along the State’s coastal belt as well as many inland areas, accounting for 642 of the new cases reported on Sunday. In 43 of these cases, the infection has not been traced to any particular source.

The capital district of Thiruvananthapuram, where community transmission has already been reported in the coastal areas, accounted for 222 out of the 821 cases reported in the State on Sunday. Local transmission had resulted in 209 out of the 222 cases in the district.

A total of 88 out of the 98 cases in Ernakulam, 70 out of the 81 cases reported in Palakkad and 61 out of the 75 cases reported in Kollam were also due to local transmission

A significant number of health-care workers have been testing COVID positive in the State.

In the past one week alone, 81 workers have been affected and in many tertiary-care institutions like the Government Medical Colleges, a chunk of the workforce, including doctors, nurses and cleaning staff, have been forced to go in quarantine, throwing the functioning of these institutions out of gear.

Two deaths were reported, in Kannur and Ernakulam districts, taking the State’s COVID death toll to 42.

With 172 recoveries, the number of active cases or patients currently undergoing treatment in hospitals is 7,063. Of the 12,480 cases reported in the State so far, the total recoveries are 5,373.

Over 1.70 lakh people are currently in surveillance and quarantine in the State, of whom, 7,309 persons with mild COVID-19-like symptoms have been isolated in hospitals.

In the past 24 hours, the number of samples tested was 18,267. The State currently has 26 hotspots.