State reports 6,664 new cases

Only 10% of active cases are hospitalised

Kerala reported 6,664 new cases of COVID-19 when 61,202 samples were tested in the 24 hours.

The State’s active case pool had 74,735 patients on Monday, with 9,010 persons reported to have recovered from the disease on the day.

According to the Health Department, only 10% of the active cases are currently admitted in hospitals or field hospitals like COVID-19 first-line/second-line treatment centres.

53 deaths

The cumulative COVID-19 case fatality now stands at 28,873 with the State adding 281 deaths to the official list on Saturday. These include 53 recent deaths, 219 undeclared deaths of the period before June 2021, and nine deaths which have been accepted as COVID-19 deaths by the Government as per the new guidelines of the Centre and following appeals filed by the families.

The ICU occupancy of COVID-19 patients was 1,212 on Monday. The number of patients requiring ventilator support remained unchanged at 482.

On Monday, the number of patients newly admitted to hospitals with COVID-19 was 624. The total number of persons currently hospitalised with moderate or severe COVID-19 went up slightly to 8,752. The cumulative case burden of the State now stands at 49,21,995 cases.

Most in Ernakulam

Among districts, Ernakulam the highest number of new cases with 1,168 cases, Thiruvananthapuram 909, Kollam 923, Thrissur 560, Kozhikode 559, Idukki 449, Kannur 402, Malappuram 396, Pathanamthitta 392, Kottayam 340, Palakkad 306, Alappuzha 217, Wayanad 194, and Kasaragod 149 cases