State reports 6,316 new cases, 5,924 recoveries

Test positivity rate, caseload go up

Kerala reported 6,316 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday when 56,993 samples were tested in the past 24 hours, taking the State’s cumulative case burden to 6,14,673 cases. The test positivity rate has gone up to 11.08%. The State also reported 5,924 recoveries on Wednesday.

The active caseload in the State, which had come down to 61,092 cases, went up slightly to 61,455 cases. The State has till date reported 5,50,788 recoveries.

The State’s official COVID-19 toll rose to 2,298, when another 28 deaths were added to the official death list on Wednesday by the Health Department. Eight of these deaths were reported from Kozhikode, seven from Ernakulam, four from Thiruvananthapuram, three from Kottayam, two from Alappuzha, and one each from Kollam, Thrissur, Malappuram, and Kannur.

Official figures put the number of critically ill COVID-19 patients in the State at 830, with 222 of them being on ventilator support.

Of the 6,316 new cases reported on Wednesday, 6,218 cases are locally acquired infections, with 634 cases remaining untraced to a known source of infection. The number of health-care workers who contracted the infection amongst this is 45. In 98 cases, the Health Department had reported a history of travel outside the State. Among districts, Malappuram reported 822 cases, Kozhikode 734, Ernakulam 732, Thrissur 655, Kottayam 537, Thiruvananthapuram 523, Alappuzha 437, Palakkad 427, Kollam 366, Pathanamthitta 299, Wayanad 275, Kannur 201, Idukki 200, and Kasaragod 108 cases.