State reports 4,000 plus cases for second day

Thiruvananthapuram

18 September 2020 21:08 IST

4,167 fresh COVID-19 cases when 47,723 samples were tested

The State on Friday registered 4,167 new COVID-19 cases, crossing the 4,000 mark for the second consecutive day. The number of samples tested by the State in the last 24 hours also increased to 47,723, inching closer to the 50,000 samples a day target that the government has set for itself.

The number of recoveries reported is 2,744.

The cumulative case burden rose to 1,26,381, of which the total recoveries till date has been 90,089. The number of active cases or patients undergoing treatment is 35,724. Of these, 300 are critically ill and currently admitted in ICUs, with 68 of them put on ventilator support.

Till date, according to official stats, 501 people have succumbed to COVID-19 in the State. On Friday, 12 more deaths which occurred between September 9-15 were added to the official toll. Four of these deaths were in Thiruvananthapuram, three in Malappuram and the rest in Kollam, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad and Kasaragod.

Of the new cases reported, 3,954 cases (95%) of the cases are locally acquired infections. This includes infections reported in 102 health-care workers, 27 of whom are in Thiruvananthapuram and another 22 in Kannur. In 410 of the new cases, the authorities could not trace the source of infection.

The case burden in Thiruvananthapuram district is rising with 926 cases, of which all except six cases are a result of local transmission.

Kozhikode, where cases have been rising recently, reported 404 cases. Kollam has 355 cases, Ernakulam 348, Kannur 330, Thrissur 326, Malappuram 297, Alappuzha 274, Palakkad 268, Kottayam 225, Kasaragod 145, Pathanamthitta 101, Idukki 100 and Wayanad 68 cases.

The number of hotspots in the State now is 614.