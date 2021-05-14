State reports 34,694 new cases

TPR dips to 26.41%, recoveries at 31,319

Kerala logged 34,694 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, when 1,31,375 samples were tested in 24 hours. Test positivity rate showed a slight dip at 26.41%. The State’s active case pool continues to rise and had 4,42,194 patients on Friday.

Hospitalisations and ICU admissions continue to rise. The number of COVID-19 patients currently being treated in hospitals in the State has risen to 37,197 with 4,018 persons newly hospitalised in the State on Friday. A total of 2,692 persons are occupying ICUs across the State now, while 1,409 COVID patients are on ventilator support. The State reported 31,319 recoveries on the day.

At present, 9,77,257 persons have been put on home or institutional isolation in the State. On Thursday, the State added 93 deaths to the official list of COVID-19 deaths, taking the cumulative toll to 6,243. These are not deaths reported in the past 24 hours but which occurred over the past few days, mostly between May 8-11, across districts.

Thrissur reported 25 of these deaths, Ernakulam 19, Kannur 16, Palakkad 14, Kozhikode eight, Thiruvananthapuram five, Pathanamthitta three, while one death each was reported from Kasaragod, Idukki and Kollam.

The cumulative case burden of the State now stands at 20,85,583 cases.

Ernakulam continues to have the highest number of active cases with 69,180. However, Thiruvananthapuram, with 44,934 active cases, has the highest number of hospitalisations at 5,445. Just on Friday, 802 patients were admitted in various hospitals in the district

Most in capital

Among districts, Thiruvananthapuram reported the highest number of new cases with 4,567, Malappuram 3,997, Ernakulam 3,855, Thrissur 3,162, Kollam 2,992, Palakkad 2,948, Kozhikode 2,760, Kannur 2,159, Alappuzha 2,149, Kottayam 2,043, Idukki 1,284, Pathanamthitta 1,204, Kasaragod 1,092 and Wayanad 482 cases.