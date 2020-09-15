State reports 3,215 new COVID-19 cases

Kerala’s COVID-19 case graph continued to rise with the State reporting 3,215 new cases on Tuesday. There were also 2,532 recoveries. The number of tests done in the last 24 hours was 41,054.

The State’s cumulative case burden ever since the outbreak began now stands at 1,14,033 cases. With the total recoveries at 82,341, the number of active cases is 31,156.

The total number of deaths rose to 466, with the Health Department confirming 12 more deaths, which occurred earlier in the week in various districts, as due to COVID-19. Five of the deaths were reported from Thiruvananthapuram, three in Thrissur and one each in Malappuram, Kozhikode, Ernakulam and Palakkad.

Of the new cases, 3,102 out of 3,215 were local transmission ones. The authorities have not been able to trace the source of infection in 315 cases. The number of health-care workers who tested positive in the last 24 hours was 89, 30 of them being in Kannur and 23 in Thiruvananthapuram.

Thiruvananthapuram reported 656 new cases on Tuesday, the highest amongst all districts, with all cases , except seven, being locally transmitted infections. Experts had predicted that the district, which has several large clusters and a high test positivity rate, will cross the 700 cases per day milestone by mid-September.

Malappuram has 348 cases, Alappuzha 338, Kozhikode 260, Ernakulam 239, Kollam 234, Kannur 213, Kottayam 192, Thrissur 188, Kasaragod 172, Pathanamthitta 146, Palakkad 136, Wayanad 64, and Idukki 29 cases.

The number of hotspots in the State as on Tuesday is 617.