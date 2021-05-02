State reports 31,959 new cases

Thiruvananthapuram

02 May 2021 20:47 IST

Active case pool of 3,39,441 patients, TPR rises to 28.37%

Kerala reported 31,959 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, when 1,12,635 samples were tested in the past 24 hours.

The average test positivity rate, which had stabilised around 25%, rose to 28.37% . The active case pool of the State now has 3,39,441 patients.

Hospital and ICU admissions are rising steadily. The number of COVID patients currently being treated in hospitals in the State has risen to 26,169, with 3,371 patients getting newly admitted to hospitals on Sunday.

ICU admissions rose again on Sunday, with the addition of 99 more critically ill persons. The State now has 1,907 persons in ICUs now, with 672 of them requiring ventilator assistance.

At present, a total of 6,98,442 persons have been put on home or institutional isolation in the State.

On Sunday, 16,296 patients were declared to have recovered from COVID and let off from hospitals/institutions. The total recoveries till date is 12,93,590.

The cumulative case burden of the State ever since the pandemic began stands at 16,38,778 cases now.

On Sunday, the State added 49 new deaths which had occurred over the past few days to its official COVID toll, taking the cumulative toll of fatalities in the State to 5,405.

This included 13 deaths reported from Thrissur, 16 from Kozhikode, eight from Thiruvananthapuram, four each from Kannur and Malappuram, and two deaths from Kollam.

Ernakulam continues to have the highest number of 54,053 active cases. Kozhikode (48,019), Malappuram (37,999), Thrissur (36,965), and Thiruvananthapuram (27,833) account for a chunk of the State’s active cases.

Thiruvananthapuram and Ernakulam have over 3,500 hospitalised patients. Except for three, all other districts have at least 1000-1,500 hospitalised patients.

Kozhikode has the highest number of new cases at 4,238, Thrissur 3,942, Ernakulam 3,502, Thiruvananthapuram 3,424, Malappuram 3,085, Kottayam 2,815, Alappuzha 2,442, Palakkad 1,936, Kollam 1,597, Kannur 1,525, Pathanamthitta 1,082, Idukki 1,036, Wayanad 769, and Kasaragod 566 cases.